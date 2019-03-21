Kroger (KR) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $28.18 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Kroger stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. Kroger has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other news, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 18,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $524,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,037.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,635. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Kroger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

