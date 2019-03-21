Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.11.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.40. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,333,184 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,325,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,837 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,405,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $281,371,000 after purchasing an additional 959,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 598.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,684,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

