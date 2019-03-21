LeafCoin (LEAF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

LeafCoin (CURRENCY:LEAF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. LeafCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $0.00 worth of LeafCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LeafCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LeafCoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.01470079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001434 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00039628 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002706 BTC.

LeafCoin Coin Profile

LeafCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 13th, 2014. LeafCoin’s total supply is 21,080,296,750 coins. The Reddit community for LeafCoin is /r/LeafCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LeafCoin’s official website is leafco.in. LeafCoin’s official Twitter account is @leafcoin.

Buying and Selling LeafCoin

LeafCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeafCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeafCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LeafCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

