Learning Technologies Group (LTG) Stock Price Up 7.9% After Dividend Announcement

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) shares rose 7.9% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 74.40 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73.60 ($0.96). Approximately 8,180,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 889% from the average daily volume of 826,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.20 ($0.89).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

LTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $489.42 million and a P/E ratio of 81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

