Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.55. Legacy Reserves shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 15122 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,742,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,918 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Reserves from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Legacy Reserves from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $62.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Legacy Reserves by 96.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Legacy Reserves by 1,697.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

