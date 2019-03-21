Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,438. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

