Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,754 shares during the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series C makes up about 3.5% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 7.16% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $70,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 976,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 524,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,674,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 284.10 and a beta of 0.78. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

