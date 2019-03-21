Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:LIB)’s share price rose 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 355,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Liberty Leaf (LIB) Stock Price Up 12%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/liberty-leaf-lib-stock-price-up-12.html.

About Liberty Leaf (CNSX:LIB)

Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of cannabis products in Canada. It also operates cannabis retail stores. The company was formerly known as Weststar Resources Corp. and changed its name to Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. in October 2016. Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Leaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Leaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.