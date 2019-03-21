Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 12.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 27.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 288.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 585,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $48.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

