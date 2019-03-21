Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PureTech Health (PRTC)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PureTech Health from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 188.50 ($2.46). The company has a market capitalization of $459.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.