Lincoln Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Markel Co. (MKL)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 7.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Markel worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.04, for a total transaction of $101,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,121 shares in the company, valued at $102,540,738.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.82, for a total transaction of $204,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,996 in the last 90 days. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $982.66 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($1.04). Markel had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,231.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

