Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.11.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $184.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

