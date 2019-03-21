Linker Coin (LNC) Hits Market Cap of $837,455.00

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Linker Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a market cap of $837,455.00 and $0.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000256 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (LNC) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linker Coin’s official website is www.linkercoin.com/en. Linker Coin’s official message board is medium.com/linkercoin.

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

Linker Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

