Litecoin Trading 4.7% Higher This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.61 billion and $1.78 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $59.22 or 0.01472956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, YoBit, DOBI trade and Independent Reserve.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018476 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00001437 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00039562 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001693 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 60,983,211 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

