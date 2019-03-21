Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

LOB stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $604.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $46.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 2,500 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood purchased 7,165 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $99,450.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $440,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $4,284,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 674,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,735 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $2,764,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,047,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 158,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 157,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

