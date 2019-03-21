LockTrip Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.80 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and $176,653.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00022636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, YoBit and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

