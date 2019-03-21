Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Canon Inc (CAJ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 627,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Canon by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Canon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 260,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Canon by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 654,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,916,000 after buying an additional 390,562 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Canon Inc has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Canon had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canon Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

