Lonmin (LMI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Lonmin Plc (LON:LMI)’s share price rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.10 ($0.93). Approximately 151,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 938,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.55 ($0.88).

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Lonmin from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 50.25 ($0.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82.

Lonmin Company Profile (LON:LMI)

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa.

