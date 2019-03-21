Loopring [NEO] Market Cap Achieves $8.06 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $53,535.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00001734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00372689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.01669005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00230226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004861 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

