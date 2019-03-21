Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $7.38 Million in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,851,000 after acquiring an additional 84,310 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,843,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,822,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,284,000 after acquiring an additional 401,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after acquiring an additional 58,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,704 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $238.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $245.46.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.45 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.55.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

