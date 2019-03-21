Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,165,872 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1,839.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,298,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,829 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 7,053.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 821,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 810,110 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $11,852,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 424.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 444,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 359,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 343,622 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.87 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

TCF Financial stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

