Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 259,000 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.09% of SL Green Realty worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 34.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,587,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in SL Green Realty by 9.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $89.28 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $106.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($2.45). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $317.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp set a $100.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.95.

In other news, CEO Marc Holliday sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $9,155,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $191,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,584 shares of company stock worth $9,576,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet.

