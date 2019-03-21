LPL Financial LLC Has $742,000 Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,783,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,770,000 after acquiring an additional 998,707 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,856,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,398,388,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,689,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 474,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 83,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

