LPL Financial LLC Sells 615 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (JHMC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.95% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMC opened at $31.76 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

