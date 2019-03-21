LPL Financial LLC Sells 615 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (JHMC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.95% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $255,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMC opened at $31.76 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $33.58.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC).
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.