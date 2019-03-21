Lumber Liquidators (LL) PT Set at $10.00 by Morgan Stanley

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) has been assigned a $10.00 price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of LL opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $283.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 385.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

