Lupaka Gold (LPK) Shares Down 14.3%

Lupaka Gold Corp (CVE:LPK) fell 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 214,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 52,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Peru. It holds interests in the Invicta gold project located in the Lima Region of central Peru. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp.

