Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,437 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the February 15th total of 680,401 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lydall from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Lydall from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Lydall has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $430.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Lydall had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Lydall’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lydall will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Lydall by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lydall by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lydall by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 110,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lydall by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lydall by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/lydall-inc-ldl-sees-large-decline-in-short-interest.html.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.