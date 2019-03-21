MA Private Wealth Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,882,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,242.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,005,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,056,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99,826.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 816,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after acquiring an additional 815,581 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $283.39 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

