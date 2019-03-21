Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,883 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 92.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 58,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 871,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $585,888.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $200,985.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,378 shares of company stock worth $1,105,836. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

