MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTSI. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.37.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $70,884.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,345.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,151.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $153,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 50,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 499,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,198 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 69,627 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

