Maestrano Group (MNO) Trading Up 10.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Maestrano Group PLC (LON:MNO) shares were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 142,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Specifically, insider Ian Buddery purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops and deploys a patented cloud based platform as a service that addresses the needs of small to medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises to access real time, automated management data on an integrated platform.

