Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MMP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.93.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $865.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.21 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,268,000 after buying an additional 1,822,186 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,778,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,579,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,361,000 after purchasing an additional 902,646 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,875,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,653,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 392,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $126,779.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $412,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,112.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,696 shares of company stock worth $2,597,682 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.