Mairs & Power INC Has $6.91 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Mairs & Power INC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $947,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214,426 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,059.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,910,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,781,667 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,596,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $665,357,000 after buying an additional 3,951,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after buying an additional 2,532,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,106,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mairs & Power INC Has $6.91 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/mairs-power-inc-has-6-91-million-position-in-conocophillips-cop.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.