Mammoth Energy Services Inc Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Mammoth Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.11 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

TUSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.95. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 109,883 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

