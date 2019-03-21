Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mammoth Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.11 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TUSK. ValuEngine cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

TUSK stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $817.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.95. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

