Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Barclays currently has a $22.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mammoth Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $795.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.78. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 900,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 649,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 232,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 232,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 110.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 255,771 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

