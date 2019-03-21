Marc W. Booth Purchases 10,000 Shares of Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Stock

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth bought 10,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ACTG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,121. Acacia Research Corp has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 79.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Acacia Research by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

