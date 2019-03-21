Markston International LLC Purchases 5,427 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Markston International LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 794,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.5% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 51,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $6,010,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 189,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $303.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

