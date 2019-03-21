Marriott International Inc (MAR) Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,168,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9,956.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,787,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,710,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 600.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,329,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,720,000 after buying an additional 7,140,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,626,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,195,000 after buying an additional 3,997,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 499.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,245,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after buying an additional 2,704,623 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $123.67 on Thursday. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $1,414,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,020.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $933,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,410 shares of company stock worth $3,432,989. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.21.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific.

