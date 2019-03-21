Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

MMLP opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.91. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $491.05 million, a P/E ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

