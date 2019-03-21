Mathew Watson Sells 1,990 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) SVP Mathew Watson sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $136,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Mathew Watson sold 380 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $26,140.20.

On Thursday, February 28th, Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $69,990.00.

Shares of BBY opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,719 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 84,310 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

