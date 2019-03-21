Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 41,500 Shares of Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $223,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 571,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 265.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $248.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. Zynga had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,171.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/matthew-s-bromberg-sells-41500-shares-of-zynga-inc-znga-stock.html.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.