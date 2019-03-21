MDC Partners (MDCA) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02. 14,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 665,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.10 million. MDC Partners had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 49.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 191.2% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 60,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 99.7% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 42,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Domestic Creative Agencies, Specialist Communications, Media Services, All Other, and Corporate.

