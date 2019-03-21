Menta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,418 Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Post by 109.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 43,844.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 87,688 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $990,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 54.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period.

Shares of POST opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $105.25. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Post had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 134,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.71 per share, for a total transaction of $12,964,845.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,659,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,235,254.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin H. Callison purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $28,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 170,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,488,054 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Post from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Post to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

