Menta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,929 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,929 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4,137.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,781 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

MANH opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.49. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $301,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $113,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $562,834. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

