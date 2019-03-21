Menta Capital LLC Cuts Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

Menta Capital LLC reduced its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 212,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 83,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $767.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Heidrick & Struggles International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/menta-capital-llc-cuts-position-in-heidrick-struggles-international-inc-hsii.html.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.