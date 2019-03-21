Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 428 Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.66.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total value of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total value of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,021. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,223.97 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $850.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

