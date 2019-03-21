Merus (MRUS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Get Merus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Merus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $285.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 140.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Merus by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merus by 74.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,538 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at about $2,104,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.