Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 25,090.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Metlife by 1,052.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $456,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

