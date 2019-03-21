MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,701 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $281,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,362,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian T. Shea bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,414.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,590.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 34,826 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,842 shares of company stock worth $30,621,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $106.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $93.71 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.54 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

